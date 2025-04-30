Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,938 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 26,011.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 801,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $121,159.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,768.74. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $53,990.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,095.48. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,241 shares of company stock valued at $191,288. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

SPRO opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

