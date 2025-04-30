Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Elm Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEG stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 30.34, a current ratio of 30.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of -191,000.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Elm Group Profile

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Great Elm Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

