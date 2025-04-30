Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CarParts.com by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 675,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 399,901 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $588.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTS. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

