Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James River Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 150,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $206.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.04. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.38%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

