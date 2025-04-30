Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.09 million, a PE ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

