Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 35.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hennessy Advisors

In other news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,515.77. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 18.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.