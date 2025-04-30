Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Trinseo stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

