Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 87.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in EnerSys by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $112.53.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

