Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,068.85. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,198.30. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

METC stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 245.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

