Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Inotiv by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inotiv by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Inotiv by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 109,397 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 73,617 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $281,216.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,181.44. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 108,311 shares of company stock worth $425,330 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.96.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

