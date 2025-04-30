Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 97,767 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

