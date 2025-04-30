Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,174,000 after buying an additional 280,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,816,000 after purchasing an additional 562,249 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $848.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.