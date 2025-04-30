Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,863 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.