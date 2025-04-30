Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 280.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 250.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle acquired 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $458,146. This trade represents a 12.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 5,148 shares of company stock worth $134,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $230.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,484.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 1,377.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWFL shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

