Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Envela were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Envela by 113.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.35. Envela Co. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

