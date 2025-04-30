Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,369,200 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 142,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 67,355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 111.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 375,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 197,528 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

