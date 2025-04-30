Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,935 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Well stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $113.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.27. American Well had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMWL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on American Well from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $42,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,382.40. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,219 shares of company stock valued at $46,454. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

