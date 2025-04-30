ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of ReNew Energy Global worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,693,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,645 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,302,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,055,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Research Report on RNW
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.