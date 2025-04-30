ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,994 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of ReNew Energy Global worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,693,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,645 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,302,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,055,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on RNW

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.