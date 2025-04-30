Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Repligen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 2.9 %

Repligen stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -273.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.93. Repligen has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Repligen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.