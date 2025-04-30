Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93. Repligen has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -273.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 110.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

