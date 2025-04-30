Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Replimune Group

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.