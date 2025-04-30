Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 971 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.