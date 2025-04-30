Reviewing Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Snail and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marqeta 0 11 3 0 2.21

Marqeta has a consensus target price of $5.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Snail.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Marqeta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Snail and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail 3.15% 136.34% 3.51% Marqeta 2.86% 1.20% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

Snail has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snail and Marqeta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $84.47 million 0.45 -$9.09 million $0.05 20.40 Marqeta $507.00 million 4.10 -$222.96 million $0.05 82.40

Snail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marqeta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marqeta beats Snail on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

