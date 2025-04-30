RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RLI by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 354,219 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after acquiring an additional 172,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $17,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,093.58. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Stock Up 0.2 %

RLI stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.49. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

