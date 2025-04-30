Roku (ROKU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Roku has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $583,092.16. This represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $6,560,876 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

