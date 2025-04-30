Root (ROOT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $305.24 million for the quarter.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.79 million. On average, analysts expect Root to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Root alerts:

Root Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. Root has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $181.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Root from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROOT

Insider Transactions at Root

In other Root news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $153,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,659,366.25. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,175. This trade represents a 24.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,469. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.