Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 155.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 161,568 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 67,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.9 %

RSI stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $45,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,296.08. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,904,129.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,251,943 shares in the company, valued at $32,022,629.46. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

