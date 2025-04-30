Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGA. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $71,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,400. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,540 shares of company stock valued at $158,738. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of SGA opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

