Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,451,859 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451,859 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,065,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.