Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Takes $184,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.1% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $667,278,000 after purchasing an additional 640,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 112,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

