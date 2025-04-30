Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Seneca Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.26. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Further Reading

