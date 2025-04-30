Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Expands By 92.6%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the March 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
Shares of WLBMF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Wallbridge Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Wallbridge Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbridge Mining
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.