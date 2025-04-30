Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Expands By 92.6%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the March 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WLBMF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Wallbridge Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

