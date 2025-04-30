Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) versus Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Head to Head Analysis

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) and Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and Silynxcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 5.96% 12.00% 5.82% Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Panasonic has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silynxcom has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 0 2 0 0 2.00 Silynxcom 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Panasonic and Silynxcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

9.4% of Panasonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Panasonic and Silynxcom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $62.02 billion 0.35 $1.96 billion $1.54 6.08 Silynxcom $9.89 million 0.58 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Silynxcom.

Summary

Panasonic beats Silynxcom on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment. This segment also provides personal-care products; lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, fuel cells, and compressors; bicycles; and nursing care services. The Automotive segment offers infotainment systems, head-up displays, automotive speakers and switches, advanced driver assistance systems, and related devices, as well as systems and devices for xEVs and interior rearview mirrors. The Connect segment provides aircraft in-flight entertainment systems and communications services; electronic components-mounting machines; welding equipment; projectors; professional AV systems; PCs and tablets; solutions for various industries; installation/operation/ maintenance services; and supply chain management software. The Industry segment offers relays, switches, power supply products, touch panels, motors, sensors, laser markers, capacitors, inductors, resistors, circuit board materials, semiconductor device materials, molding compounds, and LCD panels. The Energy segment provides dry, primary/secondary lithium, nickel-metal hydride, and lithium-ion batteries; and cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for in-vehicle use, as well as storage battery modules and systems. It also offers digital cameras, video and audio equipment, television, telephones, and intercoms. The company was formerly known as Panasonic Corporation. Panasonic Holdings Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

