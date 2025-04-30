Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Sprout Social by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,414.30. The trade was a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $148,265.83. This represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,115,839. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

