Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $167.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $172.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,764 shares of company stock worth $13,562,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

