Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 1,177,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,266,000 after purchasing an additional 330,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,604,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,092,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 266,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

