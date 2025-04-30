Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$140.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$140.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on STN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

TSE STN opened at C$121.00 on Friday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$103.48 and a 52 week high of C$129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

