Stifel Canada Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CIGI

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a report released on Sunday, April 27th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CIGI opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

