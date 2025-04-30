StockNews.com Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to “Buy”

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ODC opened at $42.03 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $613.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,468.20. This trade represents a 22.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

