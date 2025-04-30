Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

