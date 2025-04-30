Stuart Paynter Buys 33,166 Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paynter bought 33,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.60 ($26,689.38).

Stuart Paynter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($13,331.40).

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of LON:CWR opened at GBX 57.30 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 312 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £111.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.72) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

