Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Articles

