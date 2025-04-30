Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,432 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 116,058 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.