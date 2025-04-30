Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Research analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $193.56 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average is $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,854.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,526,000 after buying an additional 473,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,052,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14,886.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,362 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,120,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $16,844,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

