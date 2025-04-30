T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

