TD Securities Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $44.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magna International from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

NYSE:MGA opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Magna International has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

