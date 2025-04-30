Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Holdings Cut by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,819,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $69,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 373,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 282,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $104.06 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

