Terex (TEX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Terex has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

