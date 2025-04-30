The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $387.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Saia from $415.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.21.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $236.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

