The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 25,983.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

